ORIGINAL music tracks by the cities most talented artists will be showcased through a virtual series for the first time, locally. Downtown Tracks director Joshua Harper has four artists lined up who will kick off the first of the series for Wagga. "Downtown Tracks started in New York around 10 years ago, there was a busker on the Bedford Ave subway line in Brooklyn, Williamsburg and he was an amazing banjo player," Mr Harper said. "He was the first one we had filmed because no one had filmed these subway street performers really well with good audio and cameras, so that was the idea behind it." After two New York sessions, upon his visa expiration date, Mr Harper returned home where he created a series with Melbourne and Sydney buskers. "The idea is to capture these street performers with really good cinematography and audio." But now, Mr Harper is focusing on Wagga's emerging artists. "The series is starting with Lawrence Barlow," he said. While Lawrence is from Griffith, he is a well-known artist in the Wagga community. Following on from Lawrence is The Debras comprising of guitarist Nic Bertolla and Molly Jenkins, as well as solo artist Bella Ingram and synth-pop duo Sweet Citrus comprising of Jaclyn Hush and Annie Coles. "They're going to be released weekly for four weeks every Tuesday night, so on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram on Downtown Tracks." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Harper initially planned on a one-track series with Lawrence but through the help of artist and friend Kayne Lyndon and The Curious Rabbit's Vickie Burkinshaw, he was united with a lineup of four artists. "Each artist has one track, we did four to kick it off and we will probably do one a month- maybe once every two months with new artists to come as well." Miss Hush said Downtown Tracks has been an amazing initiative for local artists to be a part of. "It's an amazing thing that Joshua is doing, there's no way we would have been able to do something like this on our own and for him to just come up and offer a music video done so well, it just really helps us out," she said. Similarly, Miss Jenkins said the series has provided an opportunity for artists to showcase their work. "It's very important, it's motivating and especially in a smaller town where a lot of people here might not have as many opportunities or access to equipment or to someone who would be able to record them," she said. "And especially now when people can't move around, a lot is being shared online. "Each of the artists performed an original song which is also a good opportunity for artists to get their original work out there, which is really cool." The videos were recorded at The Curious Rabbit, courtesy of Mrs Burkinshaw. "It was just responding to Joshua's creativity and him wanting to do this project and having the vision to use this space," she said. "They shot in front of the books in the corner and it looks incredible. "People can appreciate that there is so much talent in Wagga and so much great original work and the sound production and video quality to showcase such good talent is so good for everyone. "There's nothing better than hearing people singing their own songs, it's so authentic and you just get attached to it, so being part of that is actually really amazing."

