news, local-news,

NAVIGATING COVID-19 hardships hasn't been a particularly fun ride for local businesses, but it has provided them with opportunities to put more time into projects. Wagga's Ashculme Textiles owner Fiona Durman said while she has scaled down from selling her products through markets and holding workshops due to the pandemic, she has been able to experiment. "I have been wanting to experiment with eucalypt and natural dye," she said. Ms Durman creates garments and scarves using fleece from her seven Alpacas. She is also well-known among the Wagga community for holding workshops where she teaches participants how to weave. "I thought I'd try natural dying and started off with a few little scarves because they're always the first to go," Ms Durman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Then I tried a few different trees to see which ones worked and I just loved it, as a designer, I really love those particular colours." Ms Durman uses leaves from the trees in her own backyard including silky oaks and eucalyptus. "I think it's amazing that someone can buy a product and the material is the alpacas in my yard and the colours are from the trees, so the whole product is local. "It's not common, but people do it." After acing a major project with the help of another Wagga Business, Sew Me Australia School Wagga, Ms Durman is considering teaching the natural dying process in future workshops. "I had just been experimenting on practice yarn, and Jess [from Sew Me Australia] and I had been talking about it and she said; well, make something and I will sew it up," she said. "It was a big experiment, but we just wanted to see if we could do it and we were really happy with it. "The dying process takes a couple of days, the weaving was a couple of months and I would say Jess spent just as much time on it as I did- there would be hundreds of hours put into it. " The duo produced a petticoat from merino with vibrant colours produced by leaves. The garment may have taken hundreds of hours to create and have required a joint effort, but it will remain an iconic piece in Ms Durman's wardrobe for her to reflect on fondly over the years to come. While Ms Durman waits for the day she can host workshops at the scale she did pre-COVID, and for when markets return to a regular basis, she will continue to use natural dyes on her products. "I'm working out in my head how I could teach it in the future," she said. "Because of COVID-19 workshops are very private and limited upon request and markets are very scattered and sparse." Ms Durman sells her products at various Wagga stores, but before COVID-19 she would frequent the local markets. "I miss it," she said. "It's more about the community. "I was going to lots of markets which I absolutely love doing, but I do still have a few outlets in town that I sell my products through and I also sell online." Ms Durman created her studio six years ago after having purchased alpacas. "We brought some alpacas and I knew I wanted to use their fleece, so I just researched it." The alpaca fleece is used for most of Ms Durman's garments, although she does sometimes source elsewhere. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/8d80c9f3-9461-46bf-b529-bfc594711a9d.jpg/r0_506_4032_2784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg