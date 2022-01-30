news, local-news,

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been put out by the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) for parts of the Riverina. According to the BoM as a result of sever weather flash flooding could be likely for Deniliquin, Griffith and Narrandera as well as Young and Tumbarumba. State Emergency Service advises people to keep clear of creeks and storm drains. Residents of the above areas should also avoid walking, bike riding and driving through flood water. IN OTHER NEWS: If you trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue. Other tips include: Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

