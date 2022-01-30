news, local-news,

IN THE 24-hours to Saturday the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has recorded an additional 498 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 239 were identified through positive PCR testing whilst 259 were identified through Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT). The MLHD now has now recorded more than 12,800 positive COVID-19 cases over the past four months. IN OTHER NEWS: Across the state, there was 13, 524 deaths recorded, 52 men and 19 women, none of which are from the MLHD. Of the 52 deaths, three were in their 60s, 11 were in their 70s, 26 were in their 80s and one was over 100. Of those, seven were unvaccinated while six had received three does of a COVID-19 vaccination. Across the state there are 2,663 COVID-19 cases admitted into hospitals, including 182 people in the intensive care unit, 73 of whom require ventilation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

