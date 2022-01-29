newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Thousands of students will head back into classrooms across the Riverina this week and it will be a return to school like no other. While there are often cases of first-day nerves, day one of term one 2022 will definitely bring with it a sense of unease for students, parents, principals and teachers alike. Those nerves will likely be further heightened by fact the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is still running rampant across the country. The NSW government confirmed last weekend schools would be returning as planned despite the ongoing outbreak and the return to face-to-face learning has required significant planning. It has also been a logistical challenge. More than six million rapid antigen test (RAT) kits are being distributed to government and non-government schools across the state, to help students and teachers manage potential outbreaks. This week, those RATs were distributed to Wagga parents via coordinated pick-ups across the city. On Friday, parents pulled up in the car park of Wagga Christian College and wound their car windows down so staff could hand them the tests. Rach Viski's daughter is starting at the school this year and she said her family was facing the "double whammy" of a new school and the new RAT procedures. However, Ms Viski said the testing of students and staff - twice a week for the first four weeks of term - had helped assure her as school returns. "At least we're being more proactive rather than reactive," she said. Being proactive is definitely key. Our children's education is so important but so is their health and safety. Our schools have always had their student's best interests at heart and that's even more evident when you consider the lengths they have gone to to ensure the return to the classroom is as smooth and as safe as possible. Our teachers and other school staff deserve a huge shout out for their work to date to prepare for the start of the 2022 year and also the work still to come. As I wrote last week, the next few weeks are going to be a bumpy ride and the potential for the spread of COVID-19 among our schools simply cannot be ruled out. Let's not forget being in a classroom filled with children also poses a significant risk to our teachers and other staff. It's up to all of us to do the right thing and stay COVID safe. As they say, we'll get through this together. In other news this week, it was so nice to be able to tell the stories of the city's - and region's - unsung community heroes who received Australia Day honours or awards. An unrivalled dedication towards volunteering earned Deidre Tome the title of Wagga's 2022 Citizen of the Year. Kooringal High School graduate Chloe Hinds was named Young Citizen of the Year. The Rotary Club of South Wagga was awarded Environmental Citizen of the Year. Seasoned umpire Brian Robinson received the Ted Ryder Sports Memorial Award. Environmental sustainability champion Dick Green was the recipient of the Walk of Honour accolade. Don't forget The Daily Advertiser has a new podcast, which explores the people at the heart of some of the incredible stories and events that have shaped the Riverina over the past 200 years. In the third episode, released this week, listeners will hear a story that has captivated audiences for centuries - the butcher from Wagga who claimed to be an Englishman that was heir to a fortune. A new episode of the The Riv will drop at 1pm each Thursday and is available on The DA's website, as well as on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Have a great week. Andrew Pearson, deputy editor