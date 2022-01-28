community,

The Aboriginal community in Wagga came together on Friday for a 'Family Wellbeing Day' event to raise awareness about mental health and check in on each other after a "hard week". Hosted by two community groups, the Wagga Aboriginal Women's Group and the Yamandhu Marang, the event was held at Chambers Park in Tolland and featured music, art, games and even free back to school haircuts for the kids. The Yamandhu Marang, which translates to 'Are you well?', is Wagga's first nations youth suicide prevention community action group, and it was founded after a spate of youth suicides in the community, and provides culturally safe access to mental health support. Jasmine Williams, a mental health worker at Like Mind and co-organiser of the event, said that it is all about education, connection to culture and "life skills building" for young people. And the wellbeing day took on extra significance as it was held in the same week as Australia day. The event was originally slated for early January, but was postponed due to the weather, and for Miss Williams the new date seems to be no accident. "Two days after the date of January 26, I believe that we've got great timing ... providing a cultural connection, also having local services come to the event to provide information as a stakeholder in our community." Wagga Aboriginal Women's Group president Rosie Powell agrees that it was fitting that the event was held on a "hard week for the community". "It just happened to be that this is where it worked out, so I think that's our ancestors telling us this is when we need to have it," she said. "Obviously this week is quite a controversial week for all Australians, in particular our community, so we definitely needed to have it before school starts because our kids have been affected greatly. "We want to make sure our kids know that it's not just service providers that are there for them, community's there for them as well, culture's there for them. Today is about knowing who's in community that is willing to help and who's here to support them." This is the first time that the groups have held the wellbeing day, but they hope to make it a yearly event. For the Aboriginal community the pandemic has meant not gathering as much as before. Joe Williams, who spoke at the event, said that gathering and checking in on community members is why this event is so important. "Particularly on the backend of COVID, it's important to be able to get together," he said. "We've been communal people for thousands and thousands of years. And whilst the COVID-lockdown periods have been super tough on a lot of people, spiritually, it's hammered us. "Today, it's just about being with people, if you're with people you can notice if they're on or they're off. If they're up or down. It's tough to do that when you're behind closed doors." If you or someone you know needs support contact: Murrumbidgee Accessline: 1800 800 944 Lifeline: 13 11 14 Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

