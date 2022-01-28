news, local-news,

Updated: Fire crews have fully extinguished a house fire that sent smoke billowing across Wagga's southern suburbs. Emergency services were called to the Lake Albert home on Angela Road about 3.47pm and extinguished the blaze shortly after 5pm. One resident was forced to evacuate the building due to the fire and FRNSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the home has suffered "severe" damage. Firefighters are currently conducting salvage and overhaul at the scene and it is believed preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire are under way. Earlier: NSW Fire and Rescue crews are working to extinguish a Wagga home currently ablaze in the city's south. Emergency services were called to the Lake Albert home on Angela Road about 3.47pm, after a resident was forced to evacuate the building due to the fire. Four fire trucks are currently on the scene and the blaze has been brought under control. FRNSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the firefighters believe the roof of the home will soon collapse. He expects crews to be at the "medium-sized home" for at least the next hour. There are no reports of injuries at this stage. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/734158f5-3864-4aa8-b125-4c9bbb098458.jpg/r3_343_6716_4136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg