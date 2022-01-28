coronavirus,

Schools across Wagga have been gearing up for students return next week by decorating classrooms, preparing lessons and delivering rapid antigen tests (RATs) to families, as the ongoing Omicron outbreak delivers yet another unprecedented measure for the community. As part of the state government's return-to-school plan, every student and teacher in government and non-government schools it set to receive RAT kids by next Tuesday. Staff and students will be asked to test for COVID-19 twice a week for the first four weeks of term. Wagga Christian College received a supply of RATs from the government and distributed them in bundles on Friday, with 60 per cent of families coming to collect theirs before 2pm. Staff members waited outside near the school carpark as families drove past, picking up their RATs through their car windows in a smooth process. Principal Phillip Wilson said they have tried to make the process as "comfortable as possible" for parents during this time, using a tried and tested method from previous lockdowns. "We're relying on a system that we've used previously, that the parents know and are reassured by, and that was the same system we used for picking up book packs," he said. The school is encouraging families to have students tested on Monday's and Wednesday's, in line with government advice to avoid confusion. "Our approach is to try and offer reassurance to the parents at the same time, to be able to answer any questions that they've got and also to give them an [encouraging] note that describes what to do," Mr Wilson said. He said that providing RATs to families won't just assist them as school returns, but will hopefully ease some of the broader demand for the tests in the community in coming weeks. IN OTHER NEWS: Rach Viski's daughter is starting at Wagga Christian College this year and said her family is facing the "double whammy" of a new school and new procedures. "The communication between [the school] and parents on email and through newsletters has been fantastic," she said. "I'm so excited to get started in a safe way." Ms Viski said the RAT procedures for students and staff has helped assure her as school returns, and that she is feeling more excited than anxious now. "[We're] a lot more calmer about facing that uncertainty about what's going to happen, compared to what we were facing in August," she said. "At least we're being more proactive rather than reactive."

