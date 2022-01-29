Time to get back to footy

Australian Football is the sport for everyone. From NAB AFL Auskick to junior football and beyond, AFL is fun for all. So if you're new to the game, want to play socially or hope to become an elite AFL sports star, you can find a version of football that's right for you. Our Wagga and District and South West Junior competitions are some of the best in the state where we cater for Auskick, Mixed-gender and female competitions from the age of 5 up to 16. Auskickers run, jump, kick, laugh, express themselves and create their own special moments that just happens to be footy. No matter if you know the game or not, Auskick is inclusive for everyone aged 5-12 at any ability to play. Kids build fundamental motor skills and learn what it means to play as part of a team, while teaching them the basics of Australian Football. Junior Football is the next step for kids who are ready to move on from NAB AFL Auskick or other introductory school and/or community programs. It's the perfect environment for kids to have fun learning through play, make new friends and create memories that last a lifetime. Rules of matches are modified so children can continue to develop their skills in an enjoyable, safe atmosphere. Many girls prefer to play Australian Football in single gender environments, and where possible we recommend girls over age 10 do so. However, should your daughter prefer to play in mixed-gender team or competition they are permitted to do so until age 14. What we have learnt over the past two years during the pandemic is that social interaction we used to take for granted is sorely missed. Football in a lot of local towns is the social fabric which binds our communities together. The weekend at the footy watching our loved ones play whilst catching up with friends over a pie and a Coke is a staple in our society. In saying this, our clubs don't exist without our extremely dedicated volunteer force, which if anything has been stretched beyond belief over the past few challenging years. We cannot wait to see people back at footy, whether that's seniors or juniors.

Footy's back and we can't wait!

We cannot wait to see people back at footy, whether that's seniors or juniors.