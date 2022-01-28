news, local-news,

A TEMORA artist is determined to give urban Australia a visual voice by taking the most iconic landmarks from each town and printing them onto tea towels. Joanne Woods' most recent tea towel design showcases iconic Wagga imagery of the bridge which goes over Wollundry Lagoon and connects Baylis street to Fitzmaurice Street. "I drew Wagga in the winter just as they were having the Lost Lanes Festival, so I incorporated that banner into the picture," she said. "The tea towels are very much in a time context and I like to include cars in them- It just makes it come alive." The high school teacher was drawn to that particular area of Wagga due to the curvature of the road. "It's got the curve but it also had the 2WG sign in it which is just such iconic Wagga and anybody who was here fifty years ago would have more of an affinity with that part of town than the newer areas," she said. Ms Woods takes a picture of a landscape she feels represents the place of choice and then creates a sketch based on that. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Woods said the designs are unique and she only ever creates a limited one-off supply. "I think I did about 300 tea towels for the Wagga run," she said. The image of Wagga has also been included on a dress Ms Woods designed and created, alongside sketches of Albury, Temora, West Wyalong and Coolamon. "I've always had a love for architecture and urban towns and I thought these places needed to be recorded," Ms Woods said. "Then I started to draw them and then I decided to do it but on a bigger scale. "I wanted to try and give rural Australia a visual voice." The sketches take Ms Woods around two days to perfect. "I take a photo and then I go home and over numerous cups of coffee over about two days I will draw," she laughed. "Then, I have a graphic designer in Narrandera and she is a whizz, so we format it and then we electronically send it to Sydney or Melbourne and have it printed." The drawings are a contemporary take of a sepia photograph. "They've got the wash and contemporary drawing which represent past and present," Ms Woods said. The tea towels are for sale in Wagga at Unique.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/9187b04b-2e56-40d5-8c60-72ab76a46409.PNG/r0_45_964_590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg