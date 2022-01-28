news, local-news,

A WAGGA business that took a chance on a newly established product helped to sew the seeds for what is now a large-scale footwear brand. Wagga Active Foot Clinic Podiatry was one of the very first to stock Archies Arch Support Thongs by Archies Footwear in its early days due to the quality of the product. Archies Footwear founder and CEO Daniel Jones, a Echuca-Moama physiotherapist, said without the support of regional businesses like Wagga Wagga Active Foot Clinic Podiatry the brand wouldn't be where it is now. "We originally started selling the thongs at farmers markets and from that, we started to have retailers," Mr Jones said. "Without the support of guys like Bill taking on my product, my business wouldn't have existed because at that time I needed people to take a chance on me as it was an unknown brand and unknown product." Wagga Active Foot Clinic Podiatry owner Bill Wood said as a small business owner, he knows first-hand that it can be tough. "When we came across another small business it was perfect for us," he said. "The quality of the product is 100 per cent and they were really likeable, so I wanted to give them a go." And a chance was all it took to turn everything around for Mr Jones who had been working as a physio for two years on top of four years of studying when he decided to uproot his life and risk it all. Mr Jones said he would often see people coming in wearing flat thongs and a lot of people who suffered from foot problems like plantar fasciitis. "I found myself always recommending that people wear runners but people didn't really want to wear runners in summer,' he said. "I looked into it and I couldn't find anything like what I had in my mind so I did my due diligence and I realised this was something I wanted to do. IN OTHER NEWS: "The benefits of the product are the arch which offers support and assists in keeping the foot in optimal posture, the second thing is most thongs have loose straps so when you walk you have to grip with your toes, whereas Archies have tighter straps." Mr Jones was alone in his journey in the beginning, with others not so sure pursuing his business dream would be the right thing for him. "My family were telling me to stay as a physiotherapist because it was something I always wanted to do, so it was a bit of a tough decision," he said. And it was a rough start for Mr Jones to say the least. "It was incredibly hard, I sort of went through every kind of struggle you read about in business," he said. "There were manufacturing issues, we had a legal fight with a large footwear company over the name, there were a whole host of issues. "I think the first four years of revenue virtually went to paying off the lawyers, but I knew Archies Footwear was a great name for the product so I was very adamant about getting the name." Mr Jones was inspired by family friend Archie Walker, the grandfather of a Carlton football player. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/2c814766-c908-41bf-a197-ce13ffce2123.jpg/r0_94_3443_2039_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg