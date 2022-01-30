comment,

Australia Day this year marked the 40th anniversary of a storm that ripped a roof from a building at Kapooka, wreaked havoc along its narrow path and petered out after damaging the substation near the Gregadoo Tip. My new shed was in its way. As Wagga householders who had roofs blown off or trees knocked down in January storms have probably now been told, natural disasters in the Riverina are quite common. Fortunately, the Riverina usually does not suffer widespread storm damage. People in the USA know what real weather damage is. Rarely in Australia do we experience a tornado or cyclone like the December twister that rampaged through three states, but saved its best for Kentucky. But when it happens to you, the damage is very real. In my case, I was inside the shed, working on a car with my seven-year-old daughter hidden under a mudguard with her finger on a brake line. There was no warning. The roof seemed to flex, disappearing in seconds. It's a six car shed, and every part of the floor was covered in bricks and debris. My car was destroyed, yet my daughter and I didn't receive a single scratch. Who said modern miracles don't happen? Council's Building Inspector Tommy Smith arrived at the same time as the insurance assessor. Both agreed that events of this type were more common than people think. Tommy Smith suggested that I study the tortured 5x7 inch steel angle iron on the Gregadoo lightning-rod tower, and then I would realise just what wind could do. Over the years, I have noted small patches of trees torn out of the ground, an isolated hay shed twisted beyond recognition, a strip in the middle of a crop laid flat. We lost only a couple of major tree branches this January, but some families lost their house roof. Because of the shed experience, I can sort of imagine the psychological damage that fires or flood must cause. So, how must the Kentucky people have felt? Tornadoes are common. The December one killed 77 people, making it the worst Kentucky death toll from a tornado. Their worst year was 1890 - in January, there were 11 deaths, but in March, they had a repeat performance, this time killing 12. It reached E4 strength in Webster County, causing a train crash. That tornado was the worst in US history, killing 76 people as it crossed state lines. In 1933, there was a repeat performance, with 12 people killed in March, and another 36 killed by another tornado in May. World War 1 soldiers described property damage as worse than wartime! Kentucky has suffered many others, including the only E5 tornado in April, 1974. The US had three major tornadoes in 1974, an interesting time for weather-watchers, because Australia suffered Cyclone Tracy in December. Another severe cyclone, Trixie, hit the west coast two months later. Kentucky attracts more attention than most, but the United States averages 1200 tornadoes each year, many of them quite weak. These twisters can develop winds up to 300mph (500kph), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is important, therefore, to keep these weather patterns in perspective. The Guardian mentioned that Kentucky's governor, Andy Beshear, described the December tornado as the most destructive in the state's history. Understandable hype as he pleaded for funds? Joe Biden has been in politics a long time. He must be aware of Kentucky's tornado record. But right on cue, the President declared that he would ask the Environmental Protection Agency to examine the role Climate Change might have played in the storms. Biden surely knows about historic tornadoes. Deceptively seeding people's minds with "climate change" is irresponsible, but absolves government from blame. It also serves Biden's climate change agenda. New buildings in tropical Australia adhere to "cyclone resilient design". Another Tracy will not ruin Darwin. But Kentucky? Americans don't seem to learn lessons easily. Television coverage shows that instead of building safer, they will rebuild the same tornado-prone wooden houses. My replacement shed is firmly anchored. It is surrounded by large wind-breaking trees. We can't control the weather, but with landscape design, we can control damage.

