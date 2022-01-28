news, local-news,

Vanessa Robb went to a very small school. So small that she was sometimes the only child in class, but the lessons she learnt there are front of mind as she enters the teaching profession. Miss Robb, 22, grew up on a farm in Ungarie and it is from there, via Charles Sturt University (CSU), that she finds herself taking a role at Ashmont Public School this week. And the thought of entering a classroom come day one fills her with excitement. "I'm generally a very nervous little person," she said. "But it's so strange, I'm so excited. Kids are different to adults, you know what they're thinking and they take it as it comes, I'm excited." After graduating last year with degrees in pre-school and primary school teaching, Miss Robb takes up a new scholarship position at Ashmont where she will work as a relief teacher across a number of classes. "It's building my experience up, which I'm so happy for. They haven't just chucked me into a classroom and said 'here you go'. They're helping to get my skills up so I will be able to have my own class," she said. In Other news: Teachers and family picked her out as a future educator early on. "All my teachers were like 'Nessa should be a teacher', and my Pop, he's a Wiradjuri man, and he was my main influence, I don't know what it was, he could just tell it was what I was going to do." A Wiradjuri woman, Miss Robb will base her teaching style on the great teachers she had growing up in Ungarie, she said. "Being in a small school, relationship was everything," she said. "The teachers would go out of their way ... I had classes where sometimes there was only me in the classroom. The teachers got to know you." And she will look to build relationships, "not only with students, but with the families and with the community". Miss Robb hopes to be a role model for the kids at Ashmont, 56 per cent of whom are Aboriginal. And in the future she hopes to look back on a career that made a difference. "I just want little people that loved school, who were happy to come, even if home life wasn't good there was something that they loved, that I was someone who was there for them."

