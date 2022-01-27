Riverina Anglican College

Congratulations to our HSC and International Baccalaureate students for their excellent results in the 2021 examinations. TRAC's top performing HSC student, George Kirolus achieved an ATAR of 99.10. He excelled in all his subjects, achieving a band 6 in English Advanced, Mathematics Extension 2, Physics and Chemistry. He is planning to study Medicine. Top performing International Baccalaureate (IB) students Abby Wood (ATAR 99.45) and Holly Wilson (ATAR 98.55) excelled in all their subject areas. Abby plans to go on and study Studying Sports Science, then Medicine and Holly plans to study Arts/Law at Melbourne University. In addition to their studies, George, Holly and Abby all held leadership positions throughout year 12. From the cohort of 17 IB students, 60 per cent have achieved an ATAR above 90 and 94 per cent above 80. We are extremely proud of the year 12 students for their dedication and hard work over the past two years and thank the staff for introducing this world-class educational experience to our school and our region. "Our IB and HSC students worked hard for their results which will give them deserved opportunities for next year," said Mr Geoff Marsh, principal of TRAC. All students were supportive of each other and strove to do their best, while continuing to participate in the extra-curricular activities available. As a group, their leadership of the younger students was exemplary and the entire TRAC community wishes each former Year 12 student well for the future. While most of Year 12 chose to study the HSC, 17 of our students studied and completed the International Baccalaureate Diploma. TRAC is excited to be the only regional school in NSW to offer both the HSC and IB. The 2021 cohort is the perfect representation of how these two options complement each other and add to the richness of our learning programs.

Hard work pays off for Riverina Anglican College students

