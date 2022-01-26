news, local-news,

IN CELEBRATION of 100 years of the Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW, Wagga branch members participated in a lamington competition. The competition was the very first of its kind held by the CWA, Wagga branch and was underway at the Australia Day morning service which was held at the Victory Memorial Gardens. While the competition was tough, with members having brought it plates of delicious lamingtons baked to perfection, it was CWA Tarcutta branch vice president Annette Forsyth who ultimately landed in the first place. Ms Forsyth was completely caught off guard when it was announced that she had one, as she hadn't even the slightest inkling that she could win. "I was absolutely shocked, I've never made them before in my life," she laughed. "I had just found a recipe online and I thought I'd give it a go." Ms Forsyth said there wasn't anything special that she had done to her lamingtons, it was simply just the luck of the draw. "It's called participation," she laughed. IN OTHER NEWS: The competition was judged by Wagga mayor Dallas Tout who had the pleasure of taste-testing each entry. There were no prizes given to the winner, but that's not what made members want to participate in the first place. "It's just about caring and sharing and that's what the CWA is," a humble Ms Forsyth said. The lamington competition is the first of many activities the group will run this year in celebration of marking a century of the NSW CWA Branch. Country Women's Association Riverina group president Ann Adams said they have a long list of activities in store to come for 2022 as part of the celebrations. "One of the things we've done is released a new book on the history of the CWA," Ms Adams said. Country Women's Association NSW president Stephanie Stanhope said it is about celebrating the CWA's transitioning into what it is now. "We're so proud that the association, formed all those decades ago, has grown to be the largest women's organisation in Australia and continues to positively contribute to rural and regional communities in so many different ways," she said. "This is an important time to reflect on just how far we've come and the successes of the association to date. "The association has evolved in so many different ways in the past 100 years to remain as active and relevant as it was when Grace Munro became the first state president." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/ddf9884f-9759-4d38-a870-ae271ce03a7e.jpg/r0_323_4032_2601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg