news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 0 First time offered to the market, this double-storey beauty is a timeless classic, complete with tasteful upgrades which are sure to impress. The elegant double-door entrance opening to the vista of the grand staircase, sets the tone for what is to come. There are three sizable living zones, which includes an L-shape formal lounge, and a dining room that wraps around the kitchen. As the hub of the home, the very heart, there has been modern updates. Now the most discerning chef will relish the accoutrements of an electric oven and electric cooktop, dishwasher, ample storage and a handy breakfast bar for those busy school mornings. The separate family, and large rumpus room ensures space for each member of the family, no matter their choice of relaxation and pastimes. Upstairs awaits four very generous size bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The main bedroom is a grand affair with multiple built-in robes, a fully renovated ensuite with floor to ceiling tiles, stone top vanity, shower and toilet The main bathroom has also been recently renovated with the same quality inclusions, and is shared by the remaining bedrooms. There is also a study nook and a good-sized office overlooking the picturesque backyard. It's time for the owners to downsize, which presents a great opportunity for you to upsize and upgrade! Contact us today to arrange a private inspection. You will not be disappointed! Of course a home of this quality has your year round comfort in mind, so there are many split systems, ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling, as well as a cosy wood heater to help ward off the winter chills. Outside there are shady verandah's both front and back, helping to keep the house cool and to enhance the views from every window. The owners have tended to beautifully established and maintained gardens, with the use of the essential inground watering system. There are multiple private sitting nooks, where you can escape the hurly burly of family life, for a short time. Phone the agent for an appointment to view, but do take all the family, including the grandees and the dog, as this home has plenty of space for all generations. With just a short walk to secondary school, supermarket and a bakery, this home is set in an ideal location.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/1c1a697c-3d46-4b7b-80ec-716bb9c8d63c.jpg/r0_133_1440_947_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg