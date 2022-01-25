Quinella for Boots in Junee Pacers Cup

sport, local-sport,

A stellar front-running display from Amanda Turnbull denied Nerano a third Riverina cup. Fasika was able to capitalise on finding the front early from barrier eight in the Junee Pacers Cup on Tuesday night. From there the four-year-old was able to dictate terms with her main rival sitting without cover. Second at group three level four starts back, the Bathurst trainer-driver thought the draw suited her much better this time after being hampered by a number of inside the second row draws. "It worked out really good as once she got to the front she was always going to be hard to run down," Turnbull said. "When they all got in I didn't really know what to do - whether to keep rolling along or just sit up but I knew she would be pretty hard to get around. "What has hurt her form a bit was drawing inside the back row and that's just not her go. "She likes being up free running but her last start was really good." READ MORE Fasika ($6) went on to hold off $1.22 favourite Nerano, who was forced to do it tough, to win by 8.1 metres. It provided Leeton owner Michael Boots with his second feature quinella over the last month. He also provided the two top in the MIA Breeders Plate and Turnbull was pleased to add to his good record. "He deserves it as he's putting in a lot of money into it and it's good to get good winners for him," she said. Fasika is now chasing more success at Menangle on Saturday night. She has only missed the placings once in nine starts since moving to Australia. Turnbull continues to be impressed. "We've always had an opinion of her," she said. "She will probably need a spell as she's done everything so quick but we will go through this next series (at Menangle), see what she does and I think she will make it. "She has done everything so quickly with this handicapping system a break might do her the world of good and she might come back even better." It was another good night for Turnbull after stable driver Isobel Ross was able to take out the Menangle Country Series with Mighty George. The roan gelding was able to lead all the way to just hold off Major Huss to win by a half head. "He's had a bit of a freshen up so that probably helped and a bit of luck with a couple of the good ones got locked up," she said. "He out toughed them just." Ross also drove Iam The Captain to victory in the Allan & Phyllis Harpley Memorial. After some late support, he made it two wins from five career starts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/fb8bbfb0-6647-49d6-ad91-265aa0189e24.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg