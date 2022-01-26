news, local-news,

Former Kapooka Army Recruit Training Centre Commandant, Major General Steve Jobson, has been awarded the Commendation for Distinguished Service for his service during training and assisting Afghani armed forces. Major General Jobson was recognised "for distinguished performance of duties in warlike operations as the NATO Chief Combined Joint Operations, Resolute Support Mission on Operation Highroad from December 2019 to October 2020". "His contribution to the Resolute Support Mission was extraordinary and has enhanced the reputation of the ADF," the citation stated. "I'm humbled and it's an opportunity to reflect on the enormous support that I was given by my family," Major General Jobson said. "I spent 12 months away from them and it was during COVID, so it was very difficult for them, but they stuck right in there in support, they stayed positive. "This award is an opportunity for me to say to my family 'thank you and I gave my all,". Major General Jobson served as Kapooka's Commandant for three years until late 2016. "I've had plenty of soldiers come up to me and fondly reminisce about their time going through Kapooka and I think the community of Wagga should know that is a very positive time in the lives of these young people and they are fully away of the support the community gives them," Major General Jobson said.

