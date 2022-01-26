news, local-news,

Chloe Hinds was described as an "inspiration" for the youth across Wagga as she was awarded Young Citizen of the Year. The Kooringal High School graduate received the award in honour of her devotion to organising various fundraisers for her school, the PCYC and the Forest Hill Fire Brigade. Speaking to The Daily Advertiser, the 18-year-old dedicated the win to all the individuals who have assisted her along the way. "I have not been honoured with this award by my actions alone," Miss Hinds said. "It is due to the many individuals whose hard work helped make an impact in the community. "From those in the school and greater community who actively helped to create the fundraisers, to the people who supported and participated in the events." Miss Hinds has described herself as a perfectionist with a passion for helping others and said seeing people smile is its own reward. "Thank you to everyone who takes the time out of their day to think of someone else, it truly illuminates how small acts of kindness can make a monumental difference," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: The 18-year-old received the award at the Australia Day awards ceremony hosted at the Civic Theatre on Tuesday night. The Rotary Club of South Wagga was awarded Environmental Citizen of the Year, due to their Rocky Hill Regeneration Sub-Group who have been working tirelessly to restore the Rocky Hill Reserve over the past two years. Seasoned umpire Brian Robinson was awarded the Ted Ryder Sports Memorial Award, after serving as a member of the South Wagga Blues Cricket Club for more than four decades and umpiring more than 430 local Australian football matches, including several grand finals. Environmental sustainability champion Dick Green received the Walk of Honour award, off the back of his work with Greening Australia and community organisations such as Wagga Urban Landcare and Erin Earth. Long-term local volunteer Deidre Tome was awarded Citizen of the Year at the ceremony. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/afcb68ee-35fb-4eaa-b1b7-3f25c013edd1.jpg/r3_435_5757_3686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg