Author talks and romance return to the city library

community,

Wagga Wagga City Library is looking forward to hosting regular author talks and book launches throughout 2022, beginning with a free romance-themed event on Saturday, February 12 at 4pm. Author Sarah Schofield, who grew up in Wagga Wagga, will launch her debut novel, Right Date Wrong Guy in the city council meeting room, with COVID-safe measures in place and strictly limited audience numbers. Right Date Wrong Guy follows the travails of Sophie Westacott, who lives in an inner-city Sydney terrace and works at a top-tier law firm, until her life falls apart when her celebrity newsreader boyfriend breaks up with her. After eight years of being out of the dating scene, Sophie wonders how she'll ever find someone. A visit to her grandmother in southern Tasmania, and the revelation of a long-held family secret, help to focus her search. Sarah Schofield has worked in radio and television and is currently a communications professional. She will discuss Right Date Wrong Guy and the creative process, with plenty of time for a Q&A session with the audience. Free light refreshments will be provided, and the event will adhere to all relevant NSW Public Health Guidelines. Collins Booksellers Wagga will also be in attendance, so audience members can purchase their own copy of Right Date Wrong Guy for Sarah to sign. To book your free seats for this event, and for information about other library events, visit our What's On page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff. The library is also proud to host The Wagga Wagga Friends of the Library Book Sale, to be held on Friday, February 11 (4pm - 5:45pm) and Saturday, February 12 (9am - 12pm). All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Library, who provide invaluable support to Library programs and services. The sale will feature adult fiction and non-fiction, children's and young adult novels, DVDs and more. Everyone is invited to attend and give new life to an impressive range of books, magazines and movies.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/0d03e734-44ca-4b8f-b375-cfc6d8c4ce95.JPG/r0_179_6048_3596_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg