BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2 This extensive residence is defined by its modern, light-filled interiors and lush backdrop, all set on a premium 7.5 acre parcel of land. The home offers expansive open-plan living to accommodate the largest of families with many indoor and outdoor options. The oversized Hampton's style kitchen will impress the fussiest of chefs with a Belling oven, Schweigen rangehood, an enormous walk-in pantry, stone benchtops, an abundance of storage and custom-made display cabinets. There are multiple living zones with a formal lounge room, dining room, family room, games room, study and even more versatile spaces. Striking timber floating floors guide you through the home while gas ducted heating, double-sided gas fireplace and spit systems, and two evaporative cooling systems, have all seasons covered. The secluded parents retreat has a private courtyard and offers a large custom-built walk-in dressing room, ample storage, and a spacious ensuite. All other four bedrooms have built-in robes, quality carpets, and ceiling fans. The outdoor living spaces are spectacular and offer something for everyone with a stunning inground pool with its own shaded deck area, outdoor pool hut, huge alfresco with oven and Dekton benchtops, endless areas to relax with a good book or a glass of your favourite vino. A dedicated fire pit and a magnificent, recently constructed mini basketball court and playground offers something unique for all family and friends to enjoy. Zoned for Mater Dei and Lake Albert Schools, and close to the pony club, the kids can ride to school safely.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/5f1d8470-eae7-4372-9761-9a598590c16d.jpg/r3_0_1277_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg