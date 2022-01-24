newsletters, editors-pick-list,

'The Squeeze' Festival co-organisers and Lime Cordiale band members Louis Leimbach and Oli Leimbach have urged Riverina live music fans to book a no-risk ticket for the Wagga leg of the tour. The festival, now in its third year, will be making 12 stops around Australia including at Wagga's Conolly Park on April 23. The day-long festival will see Oli and Louis Leimbach's Lime Cordiale gather together a stellar line-up of Australian talent including Thelma Plum, Client Liaison, The Vanns, and many more, and take them on the road for the biggest Squeeze Festival to date. "It's going to be great, bringing a bit of life back for some local workers and local bands; hopefully it brings live music back," Oli said. "Get your tickets, as if there's a worst-case scenario and there's another variant and it gets cancelled, you can get a refund." The line-up will also see a generation of artists who are ready to break though including Melbourne's Teenage Dads and Merci, Mercy from Sydney. Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said it was an exciting event that would bring thousands of people in from across the region and from capital cities. "Our young people have been asking for this, they constantly tell us in youth forums that they want more access to live music, so after a couple of years of disruptions, council is delighted to support this festival," Cr McKinnon said. "There's such a brilliant line-up of acts who are regular on the festival circuit, they are really well-known, but they festival is also going to be opened by a local band that is yet-to-be-decided via a Triple J Unearthed competition." Louis said he and Oli had run into some people in Wagga who had already bought their tickets. "They said 'we can't wait for this to happen, it feels like sometimes we miss out on things and have to go to Canberra for something to happen'," Louis said. "It was great having a drink with people who were super excited to have this on their doorstep. "Rural tours are the most fun for us, because we tend to make friends wherever we go." Tickets are for sale online at squeezefest.com.au.

