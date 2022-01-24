newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The West Australian border closure has been delayed indefinitely, which is prolonging the pain for many families desperate to be reunited with loved ones. Last year, WA Premier Mark McGowan said the state would reopen on February 5 to coincide with it reaching a 90 per cent vaccination rate for those aged 12 and over. But Mr McGowan reneged on his promise last week and that leaves many families in a state of limbo. Adam West and his family were on the road from Wagga to WA but are now stuck in Ceduna, South Australia, unsure of what the future holds. As soon as the February 5 date was announced, Mr West started the process of moving his family from their home in Wagga, where they had lived for the past eight years, back to his home state. "Now he [Mr McGowan] has changed all the rules, we could be stuck here for God knows how long," he said. "We're stuck in limbo." "I've got a job to go to, my dad's not well, he's had two brain tumours, he's had two perforated bowels, so he hasn't got long to go, so now it doesn't look like I'm going to get to see him." All of the Wests' possessions have already been moved to their new home in WA, so there is no way they could turn back for Wagga. The Wests, formerly of Tolland Heights, felt that now was the right time to move back to WA as their daughter was finishing primary school. They planned to make it to the WA border by February 4 and "mosey across on the fifth", but they now have no idea what is next. "Nadine and I are triple-vaxxed and the kids are double-vaxxed, and I thought 'perfect, we can get over there'," he said. "The thoughts that we've got, well straight away, I'm going to lose my job that I've got over there in WA," Mr West said. "It's just a setback, there's so many people waiting to get over there, and now [Mr McGowan] has done this ... the federal government needs to step in." Mr West said that the delay could be costly and if his family is stuck in Ceduna for more than four weeks it would be "time to start selling some stuff". He said that there are many other families in a similar position in the campsite the family are at in Ceduna, and he believes many will still be heading towards the WA border come February. "On the fifth of February, we will be at the border, no matter what, we will be there ... in my opinion I think people will try and bust through the border. But I'm not that way inclined, I'm going to do the right thing and go for a G2G pass." Above all, Mr West is desperate to get home to be by his father's side. "If I miss out on him passing I'm going to regret it for the rest of my life," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/5ad021c2-306a-43f1-80ce-2521150ce54a.JPG/r291_71_1711_873_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg