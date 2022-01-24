comment,

Last week saw many media reports that Omicron COVID-19 variant infections were reaching their peak. I'm not as confident as some commentators, but nonetheless the news did cause me to reflect on how the huge number of infections were an indication of yet another Scott Morrison government failure. Late last year, we were told that although highly infectious, Omicron was a relatively mild variant of COVID-19 and "It should have been a piece of Christmas cake to keep Australians relatively safe and our hospital systems in supportable shape over the festive period", wrote Robin Boyle in Pearls and Irritations. Instead, we got another slice of extraordinary Coalition government ineptness. In hindsight, we should have known, based on the government's litany of past mistakes, that the new year would bring another blundering fiasco. So, today, I'll analyse some of the most egregious decisions and blunders by our Prime Minister regarding COVID-19. We saw self-indulgence and self-entitlement. Off to the footy he went. Then flying at taxpayers' expense to Sydney for Father's Day when other Australians were under lockdown. He got free rapid antigen tests through his department while the not-so-privileged had to pay. Poor judgment and planning characterised his approach. All our eggs in the one AstraZeneca basket, ordering mRNA vaccines too late and only to find they dribbled in in small batches, and failure to quell the fears about AstraZeneca. Dereliction of responsibilities was also typical, such as the Ruby Princess debacle. Then came the abdication of Commonwealth responsibilities for quarantine. There was dithering over building special-purpose facilities. The states and territories had to shoulder much of the burden of the pandemic. Who can forget the rampant infection and deaths in aged care homes under Commonwealth responsibility? And let's not forget his failure to get First Nations people vaccinated early. Politicisation and favouritism have also characterised his approach. We saw shameless support for NSW's bungled and selfish handling of the virus, targeting of Labor states with distressing and divisive invective, pillorying Victorians while they struggled under lockdown, pillorying WA, the only state still standing. And, above all, shifting blame onto the states. There was mixed and changing messaging, for example, about the opening of schools, quarantining, masks, lockdowns, tennis exemptions and vaccination mandate protesters. Wrecking policies was also a tactic. He risked our federation, as states and territories were forced to look out for themselves. For a government that boasts it is the best economic manager, we, in fact, saw wasteful economic management. Some examples include government support, such as JobKeeper allowed to be rorted; over-use of private companies for policy advice and healthcare services; wasteful blowout of government debt; support for big business and private schools but with paltry effective support for small business, entertainment and low-paid essential workers. Morrison was also guilty of preaching from the pulpit, as though he was addressing an evangelical religious rally. It has been as though he thinks that constant lecturing, mansplaining, rambling verbosity and backflips will make miracles. So what happened with Omicron? You did not have to be a scientist, epidemiologist or health professional to predict the mess that would unfold by not adjusting policies for a variant that is many times more infectious than Delta, albeit less severe. Even with the Omicron experience of other countries, again, we are seeing a failure of contingency planning, with vaccine shortages on the cards for boosters and for children. However, it should be possible to predict booster demand with a high degree Similarly, it should have been possible to accurately predict the number of PCR tests needed, but inevitably we soon found the PCR testing system couldn't cope. The rapid antigen test (RAT) option has been as farcical as any COVID-19 blunder, with insufficient supplies. Thus we have a situation where people who should be tested aren't, and many people have the virus without knowing it. There are growing problems with aged care, First Nations, the disabled, and hospital staffing. Conservative leaders are fond of telling us that the prime responsibility of governments is to protect their citizens. Morrison & Co. have failed even that minimalist job description. So, to conclude, it is not just RATs that are hard to find. Policy, planning and basic competence are missing too.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/00f94560-f691-45aa-aee5-e44652df0634.jpg/r17_31_6983_3967_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg