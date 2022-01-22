Safety must be a priority

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

It's probably a term you're sick of hearing, but COVID-19 remains - understandably - very much at the forefront of all our minds. The Omicron variant of the virus continues to cause chaos in all aspects of people's lives and is wreaking havoc on businesses and organisations. This week we heard more stories of Riverina businesses having their workforces decimated by the virus and, unfortunately, more deaths - including those of a Wagga man in his 80s and an Albury man aged in his 90s. The statewide death toll has continued to climb to staggering heights and it's at times like these we must remember the toll is more than just a number. We are talking about people. They are mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, sons and daughters, grandparents and other loved ones. While we have been told to look at vaccination rates, hospitalisation figures and intensive care patient numbers - rather than daily cases - that's easier said than done. Particularly when this week the Murrumbidgee Local Health District's daily figure climbed to its highest point on Thursday. That number was beaten again on Friday. Yesterday, there were 842 new cases reported. It should be noted those figures now include results from the sought-after rapid antigen tests (RATs), as well as the PCR tests. Amid the surging case numbers, it was remarkable to hear a Wagga aged-care home had not had any positive COVID cases among its residents or staff since the pandemic began. However, Christine Fulthorpe, the care manager at Gumleigh Gardens, feared it was only a matter of time before one of their residents was lost to COVID. The comments came as a group of unions called for the federal government to bring in Australian Defence Force personnel to help address staff shortages in aged-care facilities across the country. Ms Fulthorpe welcomed the move and said a lot of facilities were "very overwhelmed and really struggling with staffing". A number of staff at Gumleigh Gardens were forced into isolation over the Christmas period. Elsewhere, one care worker told us they felt "exhausted" after working more than 80 hours a week at a COVID-infected home. Aged care is not the only sector feeling the pinch, as COVID cases and isolation requirements take a toll on businesses' ability to operate. Moorong Veterinary Clinic co-owner Rose McKean had more than half of her staff in isolation in one week. Southcity Pharmacy was left short staffed due to the mandatory isolation requirements, The Gardens Wagga closed its online shop as a result of its staff shortages, while Ella Bache Wagga asked its clients to be understanding as appointments had to be rescheduled. Today, all eyes will be on NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who is expected to reveal the state's long-awaited back-to-school plan just one week out from the start of term one. Wagga MP Joe McGirr, who had called for the return to be delayed, said on Friday if the government was forging ahead it must communicate its plan so parents, teachers and the community were informed. Regardless of the plan, parents, teachers and students deserve adequate notice so they can be prepared for what lies ahead and work to minimise the risks associated with face-to-face learning. It's likely the return to the classrooms will be on day one as planned and the Premier has hinted it will involve rapid antigen testing and face masks. Another disrupted start to the year is not what students, parents and teachers need but a safety-first approach is vital. There's no doubt it will be a bumpy ride for all involved over the next few weeks as we ride the Omicron wave. Meanwhile, don't forget The Daily Advertiser now has a podcast. This week we released the second episode in our new six-part podcast series, titled The Riv: A Podcast About People. The podcast explores the people at the heart of some of the incredible stories and events that have shaped the Riverina over the past 200 years. In the latest episode, listeners will hear how a Wagga man's life changed in a split second on what was meant to be a day out with mates on a motorcycle ride. A new episode of the The Riv will drop at 1pm each Thursday and is available on The DA's website, as well as on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. In case you missed it, the first episode of the series took listeners behind the scenes of the investigation to capture Wagga serial killer Matthew James Harris. Have a great week. Andrew, deputy editor