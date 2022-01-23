Novak Djokovic could be out of tennis worldwide | Wheeler's Wisdom

comment,

Last Monday's Broelman's View cartoon in The Daily Advertiser summed up the situation beautifully - there was Djokovic playing tennis in the surf, the Tongan tidal wave about to engulf him, the lifesaver signalling to him to get out, and Djokovic saying, "I'm lodging an injunction with the federal court". I'm absolutely fed up with COVID, and the restrictions it is putting on our lives. I'm fed up with the number of cases, and number of lives lost. But I'm far more fed up with celebrities and millionaires who believe that they can ignore COVID rules and do whatever they please. The Djokovic case had it all - a $200millionaire, with arrogance to match. The Victorian government announced a vaccination mandate in 2021. Unvaccinated players such as Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Zverev stepped up for their needles. From only 50 per cent of players vaccinated, it was 97 per cent as the AO was due to start. But not Djokovic. Djokovic is a well-known anti-vax icon. If he had refused to meet the vaccination requirements for entry, that should have been it. Get vaxxed, or don't come. Plus errors on his visa application - everyone knows that you can't hide behind the "someone else filled out my forms" excuse. Try telling that to the Taxation Office! Attending public events in Serbia when positive? Doing a photoshoot with French magazine L'Equipe when positive? No worries for Novak Djokovic. American magazine The Atlantic headed its damning commentary, "The Selfishness of Novak Djokovic". Critics who tried to embarrass the government over this incident perhaps have forgotten the mood in Melbourne - the Most Locked Down City in the World. A Sun-Herald survey showed 71 per cent of Australians wanted him kicked out. Not only are Victorians sharing the inconvenience of food shortages due to COVID absences, Victorians are only too well aware that court cases for Victorians who broke Andrews' draconian COVID rules are pending. Who could forget the September 2020 cases of the 76-year-old man from Windsor facing a $20,000 fine? Or 28-year-old Zoe Lee Buhler, the pregnant mother arrested in her pyjamas in front of her children, in her own home? Zoe Lee's Go-fund-me page has paid for her court appearances so far. These cases, and other similar incidents, are still to be finalised. How would the federal government, or the Andrews' Government, have explained to Victorians why trivial offences committed by frustrated Victorians are worthy of fines, but a millionaire celebrity, with a crack legal team, could have his case dismissed? There is no room for sympathy for Djokovic. How did Tennis Australia wangle the Visa? I therefore chuckled at comments by veteran journalist Robert Gottliebsen in The Business section of The Australian. He wrote that some public servants consider themselves the real rulers and don't mind if their minister is humiliated. (Remember the ABC show, Yes, Minister?) "There were elements of this in the way Border Force bureaucrats mismanaged the Djokovic affair by not enforcing rules prior to the tennis player arriving in Australia. This caused great harm to our nation." Gottliebsen is right. Having worked for the state government for 41 years, I saw many examples of this attitude. On one occasion, I remember a very senior head-office bureaucrat boasting at a principals' conference that the minister may think he's in charge, but we carry out the policies in the way we see fit! And Anthony Albanese's cheap criticism of the government? How hypocritical is this man? Had he considered Labor's shameful record when it comes to implementing COVID border rules? Queenslanders trying to get back home will have very bitter memories of footballers and their girlfriends being welcomed in, when even people with dying relatives were not allowed across the border. Film stars and pop singers? Rich and famous? Straight in. No need for hotel quarantine. Ordinary Queenslanders must have been disgusted, perhaps wondering what millionaire promoters had offered Labor to gain this influence. Foreign air travellers have to be fully vaccinated to get into the US, and now the French Sports Ministry has imposed a new Vaccine Pass law, with no exemptions. Is this the end for Djokovic?

