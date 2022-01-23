news, education,

The newly-announced principal of a Wagga school wants to use a focus on global education to make his college the "school of choice" for the region. Geoff Marsh has been appointed the new principal of The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) and already he has set some lofty targets for the school. "TRAC is the only regional school in NSW to offer both the Higher School Certificate and the International Baccalaureate (IB) ... and that's really important for me personally because the school has an international outlook," Mr Marsh said. "Our goal is to be the school of choice in the Riverina but also prepare our students for the global world they'll be going into and that international curriculum is a way of teaching and learning that will filter down through the whole school." Mr Marsh previously worked as a science teacher at Chevalier College in Burradoo and as the deputy head of Frensham, a girl's boarding school in Mittagong, before moving to the Riverina. IN OTHER NEWS He said he was "very excited" to be taking over during a crucial period for the school, with the school's junior campus currently undergoing a significant expansion. "We're a growing school and we've only had our primary school for two years but we're already at about 240 students and we anticipate that number will increase a lot in the next few years," Mr Marsh said. "We're just about to open the second stage of the junior school with our new building and in the longer term we are launching into stage three, which includes a third junior school building plus some other major works to the campus." A major challenge standing in Mr Marsh's way is the uncertainty brought about by the COVID pandemic, a task which he suggested would be the first big test of his tenure. "We're excited to have all our students back on campus but we're also mindful that we're managing the return to school in a pandemic," Mr Marsh said. "So our goal really in the next two weeks before our kids come back is to mitigate risk where we can, but hopefully allow school life to be as normal as possible." Mr Marsh said it was great to become acquainted with the "excellent" staff at the school over the past few weeks and he was looking forward to meeting more students and parents over the next few weeks. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/0874e5d5-6c07-4472-9791-209d7443f52e.jpg/r5_278_4017_2545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg