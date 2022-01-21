news, local-news,

THE staff at Junee Correctional Centre are reflecting on their positive impact across the Riverina in 2021 upon National Corrections Day. General manager Richard Heycock said working with the local community is an integral part of working in a correctional centre. This year, with them of Giving Back, staff will celebrate their community efforts through the support of charities and through volunteering and contributing to vital community projects. "I would like to recognise and thank all of the staff at Junee Correctional Centre for their role in driving the strong community partnerships we have developed across the Riverina that help enable the centre's successful operation," Mr Heycock said. "Further, these partnerships ensure we can provide inmates with the important rehabilitation and reintegration opportunities- including educational programs and vocational services qualifications - they need to build a positive future post-release. "Whether it be fundraising for charitable causes, engaging local suppliers, work crews undertaking local maintenance activities, or supporting men to find post-release employment." In 2021 Junee Correctional Centre staff raised $10,000 for the Magic for Molly fundraiser which supported a local child with leukaemia. IN OTHER NEWS: After over 2000 inspections, Stephen is hanging up the tape measure NSW passes grim milestone as 46 COVID-19 deaths are recorded Man and woman accused of assaulting police plead not guilty Another $4000 was raised for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea for the Cancer Council through the staff purchase of goods by inmates employed in the newly-opened maximum security bakery. Inmates also contributed self-made possum boxes to the Riverina branch of the NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES). Riding for the Disabled Association NSW- Wagga Centre was blessed with a range of wooden furniture and toys also made and donated by inmates for its Christmas raffle. "COVID-19 certainly didn't dampen the community spirit of our corrections staff and we look forward to reconnecting and working with all of our community partners again this year," Mr Heycock said. The centre is managed by The GEO Group Australia.

