WAGGA Heat player-coach Zac Maloney is confident the side has a long-term foundation in place they can build upon to be competitive again in the Waratah League. After withdrawing from the 2020 competition, which was ultimately scrapped anyway due to COVID, the Heat fielded a very young team last year and failed to win a game. But Maloney said the retention of their core for this year, plus the return of talented point guard Chaz Bishop from Albury, is cause for optimism as he approaches his second year in charge. Young post player Eddie Merkel will again skipper the side after filling that role last year, and Nathan Elmer's return adds more size to the team. Jake Edwards, Josh Cochrane and Angus Lourey are also back in the fold. "They're all between 17 and 21. That's really what we're looking to do anyway, especially in the development years to have those five guys stick together," Maloney said. "We'll have other pieces move in and out, but we need that foundation to get to where we need to be. "It's good signs for year two, we want to keep them for the future and hopefully they're the base we have around for a while. "Most of them are in trades, it's a good way of keeping them around for a few years." Maloney said the Heat has a squad of 15 to 20 players at the moment, which they will trim early next month before the season begins in March. "We'll trim that down at the start of February and start to put our team in place," he said. "We've already had a few guys get COVID and hopefully the worst of it is out of the way. Once the season starts it would be difficult to bring players in and out for a one-off game."

