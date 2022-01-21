comment,

As the buffoons running the government of our nation during this pandemic plunge the vulnerable inhabitants further into the mire, the leadership we might have expected in such times tumbles and crashes with them. Josh Bornstein, head of Maurice Blackburn's national employment law department and a member of the company's board, delivered a brief in the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this month that the rabble referred to in the lead to this column would do well to consider its leader, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's future. Bornstein wrote: "The class divide does not rest during a pandemic; rather crises tend to amplify the brittle fault lines underpinning the systems and institutions that we otherwise prefer to ignore. They are the under-funded health system, the cruelty of aged care, the dysfunctional labour market, the degradation of the public sector. Above all else, the pandemic has highlighted entrenched inequality". Bornstein wrote that class war has its own strict etiquette; "the first injunction is to deny that it exists ... the second is this, if denial does not work, there is always inversion". By denying the class war exists suits the top 10 per cent of the income distribution curve who Bornstein argues, "are hopelessly outnumbered if the rest of the population rise up against their interests". This begs the question, just what is the Australian Labor Party doing about offering any policies at all to convince those employees who, in Australia, have not had a wage rise in eight or so years? More of Bornstein's excellent points; this one (which some readers may recall) from one of the wealthiest people on earth, Warren Buffett, who, in 2006, told The New York Herald, that "his class, the rich class, was ascendant and we are winning". But, by 2011, Bornstein wrote, Buffett had said: "my class has won". He was condemning a tax system, which allowed a billionaire like him to pay less tax than his moderately remunerated secretary. Shades of Australia today? You bet! Bornstein again: "The early indications from two years of the economic dislocation of the coronavirus pandemic are in. More of the same - just more extreme company profit share is charting record heights. "Many of Australia's most successful businesses received a large share of the $38 billion in government assistance, despite doing well during the pandemic". "Qantas, a frequent beneficiary of taxpayer largesse, and the largest recipient of JobKeeper (money), exploited the crisis to illegally outsource its ground staff, expunging from its operations the union that the company most detested. "Worse for the average worker is Treasury's prediction that the decade of wage stagnation will continue for years to come." What is the Coalition doing about all this? What, more particularly, has the Australian Labor Party Opposition got to say about the reckless job of managing the pandemic by the Coalition or putting together alternate policies of their own? Lucy Hamilton, in John Menadue's public policy journal, Pearls and Irritations, a day after Bornstein's piece, wrote: "The Liberals are now a pitiful shadow of the party founded by Sir Robert Menzies ... and the Nationals seem broken beyond saving. Menzies might well choke on a martini watching what has become of his Liberal Party over the past few years. Too many shameless grifters are strewn through his party and its Coalition partner; they are harming the nation, not building it". What you could put money on, as a Friday On My Mind contact suggests, is that the hapless Liberals and Nationals will put pressure on the Governor-General to delay a federal election because of COVID's daily increases - anything to save their parties (and themselves) from the thrashing they deserve. As Pearls and Irritations' Hamilton puts it: "In Australia, the threat to democracy is growing and enough Australians need to display civic seriousness to prevent decay". More than continued delay and decay from tired old parties, who don't care a fig for integrity or voter concerns, would be a new government (even a hung parliament to start with for the first term) that might begin the constitutional reformation needed to save Australia from another three years of a corrupt, selfish Coalition that is without a single skerrick of integrity. This was no better exemplified than by the incapable Peter Dutton, who presided over the Ruby Princess disaster, which blew COVID into the Delta virus hurricane; and who now, as Defence Minister, is itching for a stoush with China. Then there is Minister Hunt's shameless look-the-other-way hustling on the RATs failures. Former Liberal Party leader John Hewson put things in the right perspective last week: "We need a government with a longer-term vision, and a way forward for our nation in what will be a challenging global environment post-pandemic".

