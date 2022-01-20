news, local-news,

AT ONLY two years old, Wagga's Ivy Twaddell McGill will brave a battle like no other, having been recently diagnosed with leukemia. As Ivy starts her first round of chemotherapy, loved ones are raising the funds to keep mother Lara and baby brother Braxton by her side for what is anticipated to be a two-year-long journey ahead. A GoFundMe page was created by Ivy's godfather and uncle Darren Clarke in a bid to help ease the small families financial burdens during what already is a challenging time. Aunty Belinda Clarke said the funds will help Lara while she over the next six to seven months while she stays with Ivy in Sydney. "The funds will be used to help pay for anything that Ivy needs during her time here in Sydney," she said. "Her overall treatment will last for two years. "The money will also be able to help bring her younger brother, Braxton, to Sydney regularly so that we can keep the bond between them all during Ivy's treatment." Belinda said Ivy has spent the last six days in the intensive care unit (ICU) on a ventilator and dialysis to help clear the leukemia toxins from her blood. "Ivy will start her first round of chemotherapy today (Thursday)," she said. "She has proven to be a little fighter already, but it will be a long road ahead for her." Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/811abf2c.

