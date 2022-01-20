community, horse, theft, crime, riding for disabled, missing, victory, sapphire

Two horses that have disappeared from a Riverina Riding for the Disabled Association are believed to have been stolen in the dead of the night. Victory and Sapphire, who was training to take wheelchair clients for the Griffith-Leeton association, made it through heavy storms last Friday only to disappear hours later. The horses were seen safe in their paddock near Myall Park just after the storm, but were not in the paddock when caretakers went to check on them on Saturday morning. Karen Patten, a caretaker and worker at the association, said that she concluded they've been stolen and has been in contact with the police. She's also contacted salespeople, groups and auctioneers who might see the horses. "The fences are still perfect, the gate was shut. There were a few hoofprints outside the gate, but we couldn't follow them because of the rain," she explained. "We were looking for five hours on Saturday ... It is really awful." Ms Patten said that the horses would have a good deal of value but nothing compared to the value they brought to the kids and adults at Riding for the Disabled. "To try and replace them, I don't know how we would. They mean so much to everyone here ... Victory was training to take some of our wheelchair people. There is no price for something like that." "I'm hoping someone might have a conscience and see them, just drop them off somewhere and we can pick them up." She said her main concern at the moment was how the horses are being treated. "Victory is a laminitis pony, he has problems with his feet. He can't walk on stones and that could cause him a lot of pain. It just worries me how they're being treated. Are they being fed and looked after?" Griffith and Leeton Riding for the Disabled Association is urging anyone who sees either of the horses to get in touch at 0418 817 409. Griffith Police are also available at 6969 4299.

