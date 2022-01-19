newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The manager of a Wagga aged care facility has welcomed a push to have Australian Defence Force personnel deployed to help facilities buckling under the pressure of COVID-induced staff shortages. Christine Fulthorpe, the care manager at Gumleigh Gardens aged care home, said a number of her staff were forced into isolation over the Christmas period and while the centre was yet to have any positive COVID cases among residents or staff, they were "inevitable". "I do think we will unfortunately see residents pass with COVID," she said. With the COVID-19 crisis in aged care worsening, providers and unions have united to call for the government to deploy ADF personnel to under pressure homes across the nation. The Australian Aged Care Collaboration, representing providers, and unions including the ACTU and the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, said older Australians were being put at risk due to chronic staffing shortages. With reports of burnout and widespread resignations in the sector, the group has called for immediate ADF support where requested, COVID-19 payments for all staff, and a "resolution of ongoing issues regarding access to RAT and PPE supplies". One care worker from the Riverina, who did not want to be named, said they feel "exhausted" after working more than 80 hours a week at a COVID-infected home. "We're working double shifts, and short-staffed, and you get no help from managers ... I'm just totally exhausted," they said. In Other News: Health Services Union boss Gerard Hayes has also called on the government to fund a volunteer-style "home guard" organisation to help "overworked, modestly-paid staff" in aged care, akin to the Volunteer Defence Corps deployed during World War II. "Australians could become 'community angels', helping facilities in dire need of assistance, particularly in regional and remote areas," Mr Hayes said. Miss Fulthorpe and her team felt the effects of staffing issues firsthand when eight of her 60 staff were forced into isolation over Christmas. "It was difficult to replace staff, it's difficult to replace staff in aged care anyway, without some outbreak occurring," she said. "I think it's a great idea and I also certainly support any extra funding for staff. They're very underpaid for what they're doing." "There are a lot of facilities that are very overwhelmed and really struggling with staffing, and it puts a lot of risk on the whole system really, the staff, the residents and further outbreaks occurring because people are taking more risks." Gumleigh Gardens is yet to have any positive cases among staff or residents since the pandemic began, Miss Fulthorpe said, but she believes that it is "inevitable" that they will have a case soon. "I think we will see residents being lost to COVID," she said. "We've got high vaccination rates, it's compulsory for staff, they're having their boosters when required. "We're doing everything we can do to reduce the risk to our residents. So, we're in a place where we are prepared if it does come." Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged staff shortages were an issue but said ADF personnel were "not a surrogate aged care workforce"

