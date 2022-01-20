Riverina Paceway's clubhouse back in action

sport, local-sport,

Riverina Paceway's clubhouse will be open to the public for their meeting on Friday. Wagga Harness Racing Club were forced to conduct their last two meetings without the clubhouse, which is also where catering is done from, after storm damage. Signage from along the home straight became loose during a storm and flew into the clubhouse, smashing the glass frontage. The building was off limits as the club waited on an insurance assessment before repairs could be started. However chief executive Greg Gangle is pleased to be fully open for Friday's meeting. "The clubhouse is good," Gangle said. "We've just had the glass replaced and we've had an overall inspection and it's been deemed fit for the public so we will be open to the public with the clubhouse on Friday." READ MORE However not all the storm damage has been able to be mopped up at this stage with seven signs still needing to be replaced. There is also still damage to a bank of seats. "We're still replacing the home straight signs and that is not going to happen overnight," Gangle said. "I think we had about 150mms of rain but obviously it wasn't the rain that did it but the wind. "I'm just glad we've been able to put things back together. Especially that broken glass. "It was my number one concern, especially with children. The fact is it is replaced now and we'll be open for Friday." Seven of the 13 signs in the home straight need to be replaced. The return of the Menangle Country Series is the highlight of the eight-race card. Due to COVID complications the popular series was put on hold in June. However there is plenty of interest on its return with the series for up to 59 pacers. Henty trainer Brooke McPherson has two chances in the race, but they've come up with the opposite ends of the draw. Tungsten Terror will start from barrier one after winning at Wagga last time out while Camstar Road has drawn 11 after his second at Temora last week. McPherson believes Tungsten Terror can take advantage of his draw. "Tungsten has the draw and Jack (Painting) chose to stick on him which is good," McPherson said. "He won on his last start and decided to drive him again so that's promising." However she's confident there is plenty in Camstar Road's favour if partner Tom Gilligan can find the pegs early. "He just flies home every week but has drawn 11," she said. "If he gets to the fence and not be too far back it will be an interesting finish."

