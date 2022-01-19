Demand for study has started to "normalise" following a spike during the first year of the pandemic according to University Admissions Centre (UAC) marketing and engagement general manager Kim Paino. "Last year we saw a large increase in applications as the first year of covid turned many towards study," she said. "Even though we're clearly still in the midst of the pandemic it seems the demand for study has normalised somewhat." There's also been changes to the amount of school leavers applying for university through UAC. "Year 12 applications are down about five per cent this year when compared with the same time last year," Kim said. "We think that's at least partly due to a lot of direct applications to unis, especially for their early-offer schemes." When looking to what degrees are proving most popular to study there hasn't been a big change. "In terms of demand for particular areas of study, that's been remarkably stable so far," Kim said. "Health-related courses are the most popular, followed by society and culture which includes the humanities and law. "Health has been popular for many years now, and the very public recent demand for that workforce has certainly kept it in the forefront of people's minds. "It's also interesting that demand for humanities has held up in spite of the recent increases in cost to students for those degrees." Currently the January first round offers have been sent out through UAC to potential students with January round two offers set to be released on January 26 for undergraduate applicants and unconditional offers released for international applicants. Applicants then have until midnight on January 29 to make changes to their preferences before the next round of offers in February. There are three more chances to change preferences for offer rounds with the last offers released in March. Changing preferences after each round gives students the best chance at being offered more places at different universities and in different courses. To change preferences simply log into your application using your UAC application number and UAC PIN. You can't change your preferences by phone, letter or email. This process is the same for undergraduate, international and postgraduate applications. For more information on changing preferences, key dates or more go to www.uac.edu.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/bd1129ab-7cfb-4686-b882-a73cf288b7e2.jpg/r0_234_5760_3488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Study demand 'nomralises' with health still a popular study choice among applicants

Popular choice: Health-related courses have remained in strong demand over the past few years with strong application numbers again this year. Pictures: Shutterstock Demand for study has started to "normalise" following a spike during the first year of the pandemic according to University Admissions Centre (UAC) marketing and engagement general manager Kim Paino. "Last year we saw a large increase in applications as the first year of covid turned many towards study," she said.

"Even though we're clearly still in the midst of the pandemic it seems the demand for study has normalised somewhat." There's also been changes to the amount of school leavers applying for university through UAC. "Year 12 applications are down about five per cent this year when compared with the same time last year," Kim said.

"We think that's at least partly due to a lot of direct applications to unis, especially for their early-offer schemes."

When looking to what degrees are proving most popular to study there hasn't been a big change. "In terms of demand for particular areas of study, that's been remarkably stable so far," Kim said.

"Health-related courses are the most popular, followed by society and culture which includes the humanities and law.

"Health has been popular for many years now, and the very public recent demand for that workforce has certainly kept it in the forefront of people's minds.

"It's also interesting that demand for humanities has held up in spite of the recent increases in cost to students for those degrees."

Currently the January first round offers have been sent out through UAC to potential students with January round two offers set to be released on January 26 for undergraduate applicants and unconditional offers released for international applicants. Applicants then have until midnight on January 29 to make changes to their preferences before the next round of offers in February.

There are three more chances to change preferences for offer rounds with the last offers released in March. Changing preferences after each round gives students the best chance at being offered more places at different universities and in different courses. To change preferences simply log into your application using your UAC application number and UAC PIN. You can't change your preferences by phone, letter or email. This process is the same for undergraduate, international and postgraduate applications. For more information on changing preferences, key dates or more go to www.uac.edu.au. SHARE