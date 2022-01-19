ON THE PACE: Championships to avoid Gold Cup clash

sport, local-sport,

RIVERINA Paceway and Murrumbidgee Turf Club will avoid a feature clash this year. Last season the first round of heats for the TAB Championships and the Wagga Gold Cup were held on the same day. This around the heats of the group one series restricted to Riverina participants will be held on Tuesday, May 3. The Gold Cup follows three days later. The second round of heats for up to 70 pacers is on May 13 before the group one final on May 20. The final will be a Friday afternoon meeting. Wagga chief executive Greg Gangle believes it is a better alternative than the Sunday night held won by Father Bob last season. He is hopeful of being able to draw a better crowd with those dates. "We do race on that Friday afternoon so we're going to do a lot of promoting and advertising to urge families and the public to come out," Gangle said. "My fear is people are working so we have to be creative and do everything that we can." **** BLAKE Jones bypassed Temora Pacers Cup night on Saturday for success on Shepparton's biggest meeting. He picked up the drive on Total Diva for Peter Hansen and she was able to use the sprint lane to victory. Jones then finished third with former Riverina pacer Western Sonador in the Shepparton Gold Cup. **** AGE will be the deciding factor in Junee's Invitational Drivers race as part of their Carnival of Cups meeting on Tuesday. Team Youth, represented by Blake Micallef, Peter McRae, Bayley Duck, Jordan Seary and Molly Turton will take on Team Experience's Bruce Harpley, Bill Trembath, Mal Diebert, Matthew Harris and David Druitt this year. In a change from previous seasons there is only one penalty free invitation race instead of three. ***** MY Sweet Sabrina got her career off to the perfect start for Alfredtown owner Jake Stockton. The well-bred filly was able to win on debut for Chris and Anthony Frisby at Bathurst on Wednesday. The half-sister to seven winners of over $100,000 races again at Dubbo on Friday. **** MICHAEL Boots is chasing more group three success with The Governess at Menangle on Saturday night. The filly won at Newcastle on and has drawn barrier 10 in the Raith Memorial. Boots also tasted success with Hi Manameisjeff on Shepparton Cup night on Saturday. ***** WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday. The feature is the return of the Menangle Country Series heats with the first to be run at 1.07pm. Junee then holds its Carnival Of Cups meeting on Tuesday. **** ON THE Pace is having another short break. The column will return in February 17's edition of The Daily Advertiser.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/85c2bcac-84a2-4db0-bc5d-1ee366ee670c.jpg/r7_79_2945_1739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg