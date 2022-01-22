Training your workforce with Squad does not mean hours, weeks, or days training in the classroom. The team at Squad know time is of the essence in any business Happy employees and productivity are key elements to any business' success. Squad RTO (Registered Training Organisation) offers customised on-the-job training for your employees, ensuring you have a skilled, engaged, and qualified workforce that ensures your business has the competitive edge, without the disruption of absent staff. The team of professional trainers have real industry experience and a passion for sharing their knowledge to the next generation, making sure your employees get the most out of their training. The team at Squad work collaboratively with you, the employer, to identify your businesses training needs as well as those of your employee, and tailor a flexible approach to training that fits in with your business' busyness. "We currently have five trainees completing a certificate III in Pork production with Squad," BFB Logistics & Agriculture Safety Advisor Nerida Delphine said. "The whole process from enrolment, resource adaptation and face to face workshops has been flexible, supported and tailored to meet our trainees individual learning needs and our enterprises production schedule. "The trainer is from industry so understands the subject, our cohort and production schedules delivering training that is relevant and engaging." Squad are proud to be registered in both NSW and Victoria, meeting the compliance standards that enable us to deliver nationally recognised training accreditations for Retail, Pork Production and Business courses. Working with your business Squad can help you and your team to train or upskill and ultimately create a dynamic, motivated, high performing team that will see you through 2022 and beyond. Check out the traineeships and short courses Squad are registered to deliver at www.squad.org.au or give us a call to discuss your business' needs on 1300 784 787. RTO ID 3558

Kickstart your workforce training off with Squad in 2022

Working around you: Squad delivers high-quality training that fits into the workflow of your business and staff. Picture: Supplied Training your workforce with Squad does not mean hours, weeks, or days training in the classroom. The team at Squad know time is of the essence in any business Happy employees and productivity are key elements to any business' success.

Squad RTO (Registered Training Organisation) offers customised on-the-job training for your employees, ensuring you have a skilled, engaged, and qualified workforce that ensures your business has the competitive edge, without the disruption of absent staff.

The team of professional trainers have real industry experience and a passion for sharing their knowledge to the next generation, making sure your employees get the most out of their training. The team at Squad work collaboratively with you, the employer, to identify your businesses training needs as well as those of your employee, and tailor a flexible approach to training that fits in with your business' busyness. "We currently have five trainees completing a certificate III in Pork production with Squad," BFB Logistics & Agriculture Safety Advisor Nerida Delphine said.

"The whole process from enrolment, resource adaptation and face to face workshops has been flexible, supported and tailored to meet our trainees individual learning needs and our enterprises production schedule.

"The trainer is from industry so understands the subject, our cohort and production schedules delivering training that is relevant and engaging." Squad are proud to be registered in both NSW and Victoria, meeting the compliance standards that enable us to deliver nationally recognised training accreditations for Retail, Pork Production and Business courses. Working with your business Squad can help you and your team to train or upskill and ultimately create a dynamic, motivated, high performing team that will see you through 2022 and beyond. Check out the traineeships and short courses Squad are registered to deliver at www.squad.org.au or give us a call to discuss your business' needs on 1300 784 787. RTO ID 3558