This is a true story. I'll preface it by saying that everyone makes mistakes. My error was basic and caused by a lack of effective observation. This one was legally my fault, but as usual, there's more to the story than just what happened. I was departing the ALDI car park onto Pinaroo Drive in Glenfield, intending to turn right. As I oozed out of the car park, there was a loud and sustained horn blast from my left just before I reached the centreline. I immediately stopped, realising what had happened. The horn blast remained, as the large 4WD passed from the left at about 40km/h, apparently having neither deviated nor slowed. To many, that would be the end of the story, but there are some lessons in it. Being surprised is always a sign that something important wasn't noticed, or the likelihood of something wasn't considered. It's vital to honestly talk to yourself about why an incident, however minor, happened. In my case, it was because I didn't effectively look around my door pillar, glancing quickly but not seeing. Fortunately, it takes only one to prevent a crash. All drivers make mistakes. Dealing with various levels of competence, aptitude, confidence and patience is the task of a safe driver in order to minimise the crash risk, however small. Using the rules to justify aggressive driving increases risk. There is no doubt that the rules were on the side of the other driver, but so was the only aggressive driving in this incident. No attempt was made to avoid a collision. Had I, for whatever reason, not stopped, the outcome would have been very different. We should always follow the road rules, but like it or not, occasionally some drivers don't. That's part of the driving environment that we all operate in. Awareness of where conflicts are likely will minimise risk if we're prepared for them. When a crash is likely, however, avoiding it is much more important than bothering with who's at fault! It's important to ask yourself how much your driving safety requires compliance with the rules by everyone else. Looking for and being prepared for signs of a lack of observation or unpredictability from others will minimise risk. Every driver has control over every situation he or she chooses to drive into. Using the rules to justify aggressive driving is handing your safety to others. If there's danger or risk ahead, hold back, or space it off, giving yourself room and time, so you can see, assess and manage the risk, whatever form it takes. Driving is a full-time job. Space is your friend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/2bfeafd6-3ac0-4b43-9095-22dd95d96b31.jpg/r11_269_5117_3154_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg