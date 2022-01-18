news, local-news,

Wagga Sturt Mall's Coles and Kmart stores were briefly evacuated of staff and customers on Tuesday night after a fire alarm was tripped. A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said fire truck pumpers from Wagga 480 and Turvey Park 427 stations attended the scene after being called out at 7.59pm by an automated fire alarm. Staff gathered outside the building on Forsyth Street wile firefighters inspected the site and its fire suppression system. The incident was declared over about 20 minutes later after finding no fire in the building. A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said it was possible that a person made physical contact with a fire detection device in the building and set off the alarm.

