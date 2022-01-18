news, local-news,

Wagga Local Court will pause defended hearings in criminal cases due to the statewide court system being "severely affected" by increasing COVID-19 cases. A defended hearing is scheduled if a defendant before the Local Court pleads not guilty and involves police and witness testimony with a Magistrate determining the verdict rather than a jury. NSW Chief Magistrate Peter Johnstone stated on Tuesday that all defended hearings, including where the defendant is in custody) will be vacated up until and including February 4. "Parties who are legally represented are excused from attendance and legal practitioners can appear via videolink or email to seek a further hearing date," Judge Johnstone's memo stated. "Unrepresented parties are directed to make contact prior to the hearing date with the appropriate court registry." Department of Communities and Justice spokeswoman said all other matters, including bail hearings, domestic and personal violence proceedings and sentence proceedings, will proceed.

