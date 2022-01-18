sport, local-sport, demanding mo, graham byatt, wagga, tumut cup, win, mathew cahill, cranberry king, bouddi

WAGGA trainer Graham Byatt will be tempted to raise the bar a bit higher than next month's Tumut Cup after another big win from Demanding Mo at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday. Demanding Mo ($4.40) made it two wins from his last three starts with a commanding victory in the Cottontails Restaurant & Winery Benchmark 74 Handicap (1400m). The five-year-old was slow away from the gates and settled last and sustained a strong run from the 600 metre mark to take all honours, scoring by a half length from This Skilled Cat ($5.50) and Obelos ($13), with Mathew Cahill in the saddle. The 2020 Albury Guineas winner after a long lay-off with injury. Byatt has had the Uncle Mo gelding for five starts now and is rapt with how he's come along. "Maty said he missed the start, he was slow away, he didn't panic and he said he actually settled beautiful back there," Byatt explained. "When he got back there, I was a bit worried because if he gets too far back, he'll probably want to start overracing but he didn't, Maty said he really settled nice through the run. Maty said I didn't spend a penny up until then and they were running along at a fair clip so that's when he thought to go up at the 600 and put a bit of pressure on and be there. "It was impressive." Byatt had picked out the $17,000 Tumut Cup (1400m) on February 12 as the likely next step for Demanding Mo but will now reassess his options on the strength of Tuesday's win. "That was a Benchmark 74 too. I'll talk to the owners, whether you go a bit higher after that, or whether they're happy to go to that. We'll see," Byatt said. "If you can take him to Sydney and get his head right it would be good to see how he goes. He played up bad there the other day when I took him up. He just done everything wrong but I'm starting to learn a bit more with the horse so whether we want to go up there and have another crack, he's certainly got the ability. "He only got beat five lengths the other day (at Randwick). He's worth another chance. If I went up again, I'd go up on the day." MORE SPORT NEWS The win continued a successful period for Byatt, who has delivered plenty of wins since moving to Wagga and training his own team. Five of his last 35 runners have been winners and Byatt is happy with how things are going. "I am, very happy. We've only got a small team, we've only got five in work but the strike rate is pretty good, really," he said. "We're getting results." Byatt went desperately close later in the day to picking up a winning double, but Cranberry King had to settle for a close second. Meantime, Tumut trainer Kerry Weir enjoyed a nice financial windfall when Bouddi struck at big odds on Tuesday. Weir admitted to having a nice wager on Boudi, who paid $61 when winning the Good Luck Grace Crowley Benchmark 66 Handicap (1800m).

