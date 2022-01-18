newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Turvey Park's Eli Sullivan has been recognised by the National Portrait Gallery after planting his feet firmly in the art world. The six-year-old was named a finalist of the Little Darlings Youth Portrait Prize for his selected piece 'ring-tail possum at night'. He and the other finalists will have their artworks displayed in Canberra alongside entries of those artists vying for the Gallery's most prestigious honours, the National Photographic Portrait Prize and the Darling Portrait Prize. Eli refuses to paint within the lines, and his methods of conveying Australian wildlife are closely reminiscent of Australian artists Arthur Boyd and Albert Tucker. IN OTHER NEWS: Eli's mother Elaine Sullivan has her own presence within the industry, meaning a brush was never far away from his hand during the early stages of his life. "He's always been exposed to materials, he's always gone to exhibitions and I've always had him in my studio working alongside me," she said. "That exposure to the arts at a young age has meant he wasn't afraid to get himself messy or use nice materials. "He also notices sort of small details that other people don't notice." Ms Sullivan said nurturing creativity has been incredibly important from Eli's sensory development. She encourages other parents not to hesitate when allowing children to make a mess with paints and art supplies. "It's showing him different ways to look at the world and to touch and feel and respond which has been really valuable for him," she said. "It's been valuable for him as well to find something that he enjoys that he's very proud of. "He has good relationships with other artists in the community who speak to him as an artist, not as a child, which I think helps with his identity." Eli is one of 10 finalists for this year's Little Darlings Youth Portrait Prize, and only one of three selected aged under seven years old. "We're very, very proud," Ms Sullivan said. Students were encouraged to draw, paint, photograph, or by other means respond to the theme of 'identity.' The exhibition of all three competition categories held by the National Portrait Gallery will be on display from June 25 until October 9.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/4b8148e9-b217-4398-9c5e-a79b146b18ac.jpg/r348_191_2730_1537_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg