After applying for university through the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) applicants can change their preferences after each round in order to receive more offers. To do this, simply log in to your application using your UAC application number and UAC PIN. You can't change your preferences by phone, letter or email. Changes can be made as many times as you like before the closing dates for each offer round. However, some courses have early application closing dates so make sure to check these dates too. The same process applies to international, undergraduate and postgraduate applications. When an offer has been made UAC will send an email to the applicant to let them know. The acceptance or deferral process can be different for each university, check their website for details. There a range of different deadline for undergraduate and internal applications change of preference and offer releases. Go to uac.edu.au for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/057e9c79-f0f3-4d3f-81b0-050a00db951d.jpg/r0_263_5175_3187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

How to change your university preferences on Universities Admissions Centre (UAC)

Accepted: Changing preferences via UAC means applicants can get more offers in courses of their choice at various universities. Picture: Shutterstock After applying for university through the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) applicants can change their preferences after each round in order to receive more offers. To do this, simply log in to your application using your UAC application number and UAC PIN. You can't change your preferences by phone, letter or email. Changes can be made as many times as you like before the closing dates for each offer round. However, some courses have early application closing dates so make sure to check these dates too. The same process applies to international, undergraduate and postgraduate applications. When an offer has been made UAC will send an email to the applicant to let them know. The acceptance or deferral process can be different for each university, check their website for details. There a range of different deadline for undergraduate and internal applications change of preference and offer releases. Go to uac.edu.au for more information. SHARE