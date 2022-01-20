sport, local-sport,

NARRANDERA coach Shaun Brooker is confident clubs are now better equipped to lessen the potential impact COVID could have on the Riverina League season as the Eagles continue to negotiate with possible recruits. The Eagles have already snared Ben Jamieson from Canberra, and hope to snare a couple more as they look to lift themselves off the bottom of the table. The club had discussions last week on what structures to put in place to negate the COVID risk, with depth set to become even more important than usual this year. Brooker has returned as coach this year after helping guide the Eagles to a drought-breaking premiership in 2012. "We're still in discussions with a few other guys, but nothing to fruition as yet," Brooker said. "Ben Jamieson's a good kid and can play, which has created a bit of excitement around the place. It would be nice get a couple more, but we'll see how we go. "There's a few areas (we're looking to bolster), but there's some good young kids coming through and we're also mindful of giving them opportunities as well. Canberra recruits were left stranded for most of last year due to COVID-enforced travel restrictions, while recruits will be weighted more heavily in the Player Points System. "It's a balancing act and with everything going on with COVID, there could be weekends where you don't have any travellers or blokes could be out," Brooker said. "We start training this week, and we had a meeting last week on some things we want to put in place in terms of the protocols around COVID. We'll see how things pan out. "Particularly clubs that don't have a huge list, it could mean you have to put a first grade team on the paddock, but reserve grade could suffer badly." Brooker said it was up to those involved with the club to be diligent. "It's about being proactive around the club, if people are crook to stay away and hopefully it doesn't impact any of our volunteers," Brooker said. We're much more informed now, most of our players are double vaxxed and getting boosters. We're a little more informed and aware. "Ninety per cent of the guys and girls who play netball, their employment is centred around being vaccinated so that helps as well." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/8ae09350-6df9-4bff-bda1-5dc7e7311e3d.jpg/r1_36_1074_642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg