A plague of "bird-sized mosquitoes" have tormented locals over recent days as the wet weather provides the ideal breeding ground for a bumper population this summer. Murrumbidgee Local Health District senior environmental health officer Tony Burns said this year's mosquito population is "huge" and the largest he has seen in the region in over 30 years. The sheer number of mosquitoes has raised concerns about the return of Ross River fever. Ongoing drought and bushfires over the last decade have limited mosquito numbers, Mr Burns said, but with La Nina's wet weather, the population has exploded. This current crop of mozzies appears to be bigger and more aggressive than other species, leaving larger and more uncomfortable bites. "We have been getting complaints about the time of day that people are being bitten ... people are saying that they are being bitten during the day," Mr Burns said. "There are a lot more mosquitos around this year." In Other News: There have been no reports of Ross River fever this year, but Mr Burns said that with above average mosquito numbers comes the potential for human arbovirus disease. Mozzies were front of mind for people relaxing at Lake Albert on Tuesday afternoon. "Mate, they're like birds," said Pete Nicholl, while Dom Norman said: "The last two days, they've been plague-proportions." Rachel Neil said: "They're just terrible. They're massive, there's tons of them, just all the time." Outdoor worker Damian Baddeley said, as he scratched a bite, they're "at least double the size" of previous years, and even with his long work shirt he isn't safe. "I've got to make sure I've got my collar up, otherwise they bite me round the neck," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/ecf6be22-3631-4aed-af2d-d8f49c3534ce.jpg/r7_26_2945_1686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg