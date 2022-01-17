newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A vacant block of land in Ashmont could soon be transformed into eight residential dwellings as part of a $3.2 million development proposal lodged with Wagga City Council. The plan, submitted by NSW-based private company AAA Healthwell Group Pty Ltd, suggests the development of further housing in the suburb, which aims to be "affordable", will help serve the city's growing population. The development application for the residential housing at 208A Fernleigh Road proposes the subdivision of the land into nine lots and the construction of eight dwellings with associated car parking and landscaping. The block, which is currently empty, is located on the corner of Fernleigh Road and Tobruk Street, with the plan highlighting options for access via both streets. Ashmont resident Paul Singh welcomed the proposal and said the construction of residential dwellings at the location would serve a greater purpose than an empty block of land. "At the moment, it's really just an empty bit of land that's going to waste," Mr Singh said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I don't think it will hurt anyone, having units put in there." There are houses across from the site on both Fernleigh Road and Tobruk Street. The subject site has a street frontage of 57 metres to Fernleigh Road and 199 metres to Tobruk Street and will house the proposed development comfortably. Situated close to the Great Southern Railway Line, the southern boundary of the site adjoins the rail corridor, while the eastern boundary of the site is shared with industrial land, including the Bob Osborne Skills Centre and the NSW Rural Fire Service Riverina Zone office. A separate application for future residential housing will also be considered for a residue block. The residue lot proposal is for later consideration upon stage three of the development. Stage one is the subdivision and construction of residential housing on lots one to four, while stage two will be the construction of residential housing on lots five to eight. The land forms part of the traditional land of the Wiradjuri people and was progressively acquired and subdivided during post European settlement. Council records indicate the site had been subject to a previously-approved development application for a seven-lot residential subdivision. However, that approval lapsed in 2019.

