Wagga Wagga High School

The Wagga Wagga High School staff, students and community would like to congratulate our graduating class of 2021. Wagga High is proud of all your efforts throughout your time at the high school on the hill. We hope you remember all the opportunities you have had, the friends you have made and the experiences you have enjoyed. We all look forward to seeing and reading about your successes in the years to come. Your achievements in all aspects of life have been exceptional, but what we will remember most is your willingness to have a go. This has and will continue to impact our students in the years to come. Keeping this positive attitude in the next chapter of your lives, will see you succeed and continue to be such positive members of our community. We wish you all the best of luck in your future endeavours and thank you for what you have done over the past six years for Wagga Wagga High School.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/b73ee2dd-11f3-493f-bf69-40ace9a9a28f.jpg/r0_106_2485_1510_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Congratulations to Wagga Wagga High School's graduating class of 2021

UNITED: A positive attitude in the next chapter of their lives will see graduates succeed and continue to be positive members of the community. The Wagga Wagga High School staff, students and community would like to congratulate our graduating class of 2021. Wagga High is proud of all your efforts throughout your time at the high school on the hill.

We hope you remember all the opportunities you have had, the friends you have made and the experiences you have enjoyed.

We all look forward to seeing and reading about your successes in the years to come. FOR THE RECORD: The staff at Wagga Wagga High School hope students remember the opportunities they had, the friends they made and the experiences they enjoyed. Photos: Supplied Your achievements in all aspects of life have been exceptional, but what we will remember most is your willingness to have a go.

This has and will continue to impact our students in the years to come.

Keeping this positive attitude in the next chapter of your lives, will see you succeed and continue to be such positive members of our community. We wish you all the best of luck in your future endeavours and thank you for what you have done over the past six years for Wagga Wagga High School. SHARE