Kooringal High School

The staff, students and community of Kooringal High School would like to congratulate the graduating class of 2021. We hope that as you reflect on your time at Kooringal you remember all of the wonderful opportunities you have had and the challenges you have overcome. We have watched you grow from young children into amazing men and women with the world at your feet. Congratulations on your achievements, be they academic, sporting, cultural, artistic, social or personal. Your impact on the school cannot be underestimated, your leadership inspired those who looked up to you. As you move off in a vast array of paths, know that your hard work and dedication has put you in a great position to enjoy success. The staff are proud of all your successes and are grateful to have had the opportunity to help shape your future. We wish each and every one of you all the very best in your future endeavours and thank you for the wonderful legacy you have left at Kooringal High School.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/892086cf-924c-4767-8c69-e1d9664308a0.jpg/r15_226_6762_4038_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The graduates who left a legacy

