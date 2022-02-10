newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga lawyer Kevin Foley made international headlines in 2009 when he brought a case against one of the world's most famous authors. The latest episode of The Daily Advertiser's new podcast series - titled The Riv: A Podcast About People - is released today and delves into the fascinating story of one man's battle against Harry Potter author JK Rowling. In 2009, Mr Foley was approached by the estate of the late author Adrian Jacobs wanting to bring a lawsuit against Ms Rowling and her publishers. The estate alleged that the Harry Potter author had plagiarised parts of Jacobs' own wizarding adventure novel Willy the Wizard when writing her fourth book in the series, The Goblet of Fire. "It was put to me that it was some kind of scam, and I said 'Listen, if I thought it was some kind of scam ... I would have nothing to do with it'," Mr Foley said. "I believed then, and I still do, that we had reasonable grounds for the case. "When I went to London and walked into the High Court of London and announced my appearance there they looked at me, and I remember thinking of the famous scene in Shakespeare's Macbeth when Banquo appears at Macbeth's feast, and I imagine the look that was on their face, and they thought 'actually he does exist, oh this is for real'." Mr Foley went to the High Court of London before Justice Kitchens where the defence made an application to strike out the claim. "After four days of hearings, Justice Kitchens reserved his decision and then came out and said 'there is a case here. Yes, we can proceed'," he said. "At that stage, we were looking pretty good." The ruling was a big win for the Jacobs' estate, but they were soon brought crashing down to earth. To listen to the podcast head to The DA's website, or listen via Apple Podcasts or Spotify by searching for The Riv. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KJkc2YALBiLZR4785Hgwkz/1fc81961-cd84-4c50-b918-61af67823aca.jpg/r0_178_3504_2158_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg