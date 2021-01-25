Man arrested after Tas abduction attempt

news, national

A 41-year-old man wanted over the attempted abduction and assault of a young girl at a campground in Tasmania has been caught by police in remote bushland. The girl suffered bruising in what police say was a random incident at Montagu Campground in the state's far northwest on Sunday evening. Cecil Maurice Mabb was arrested in the northwest around 4.15pm on Monday about five kilometres north of the Arthur River. He will be questioned by police. Mabb had been the subject of an extensive search involving a helicopter and drones that spanned most of the day. Police had earlier put out an alert to help find Mabb, who was spotted abandoning his ute in bushland around 2.15pm. A white or silver Mazda ute with the Queensland registration 317XNR was seen at the campground on Sunday, with police saying Mabb drove into the Arthur River area after they asked to speak to him. "We don't believe he is a known relation. We believe this is just a random incident that is extremely concerning for the police," Detective Inspector Shane LeFevre told reporters. The girl, who is in primary school, was found a short time after police were told at 5.15pm of the attempted abduction, Insp LeFevre said. Australian Associated Press

